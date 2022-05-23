Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in the second-in person Quad leader’s summit where he will have 23 engagements, including meetings with three world leaders, in around 40 hours of stay in Japan where he will join US President Joe Biden and prime ministers of Australia and Japan at the Quad summit in Tokyo on May 24.

WHAT IS QUAD?



Known as the ‘Quadrilateral Security Dialogue’ (QSD), the Quad is an informal strategic forum. The primary objective of the Quad is to work for a free, open, prosperous and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. It is considered an alliance of maritime democracies, and the forum is maintained by meetings, semi-regular summits, information exchanges and military drills of all the member countries.

Which countries are a part of the Quad Summit?

• United States of America (USA)

• India

• Australia

• Japan

PM Modi’s Agenda for QUAD Summit 2022?

• A bilateral meeting with United States president Joe Biden, where PM Modi will discuss further consolidation of our multifaceted bilateral relations with the USA.

• Dialogue on regional developments and contemporary global issues

• Meeting with Australia’s newly elected Prime Minister Anthony Albanese – during which the multifaceted cooperation between India and Australia under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and regional and global issues of mutual interest will be discussed.

• Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida – strengthen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership

• Engage with the Japanese business community and the Indian diaspora. Also Read - PM Modi's Visit to Japan For Quad Summit Has 23 Engagements in 40 Hours