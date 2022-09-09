Queen Elizabeth II, longest-reigning monarch has died at age 96. The royal family gathered at her bedside in Balmoral Castle in Scotland and now preparations of her funeral are going on. Many people want to know who will succeed Queen Elizabeth II? Charles, 73, the longest-serving heir in British history who is the queen’s eldest son has inherited the sovereign title and job as head of the Commonwealth, along with other assets such as land and property. After Charles is his elder son, William, 40, known as the Duke of Cambridge. Next in line is William’s eldest child, Prince George, who is 9; and then Princess Charlotte, 7; and Prince Louis, 4. Watch Full Video.