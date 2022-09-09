Queen Elizabeth II Death: UK’s longest serving monarch, queen Elizabeth passed away at 96 after reining for 70 years. The queen died peacefully at her estate in Balmoral, Scotland on the afternoon of Sept. 8, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace. She came to the throne at the age of 32 after succeeding her father king George VI in 1952. Queen Elizabeth’s body will be laid to rest next to late husband prince Philip at King George 6 memorial Chapel. Now after her demise, the United Kingdom has been plunged into mourning and at least 10 days of solemn ceremony to go on. There is a plan in place for what happens next- Operation London Bridge. The 10 days funeral plan includes instructions for how the news of her passing away is to be communicated, the period of mourning, funeral, and succession plans. Let us take a look at the 10 day funeral plan of Queen Elizabeth. Watch video.Also Read - King Charles' First Address Today As Britain Mourns Death Of Queen Elizabeth II