after battling health problems since last October, the Royal Family announced. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” the Royal Family tweeted. The queen was surrounded by the royal family at Balmoral estate. Queen Elizabeth II was Britain’s longest serving monarch. After her demise ‘Operation London Bridge’ is set in motion. Watch full video.