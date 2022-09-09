Queen Elizabeth II, Dies at 96 in Scotland after battling health problems since last October, the Royal Family announced. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. Queen Elizabeth II was Britain’s longest serving monarch. After her demise ‘Operation London Bridge’ is set in motion. The queen was an avid lover of horses and owned many horses. In this video we have listed, queen Elizabeth II’s favourite horses.

1. Aureole: Aureole was bred by George VI and was the first horse the Queen inherited from her late father.

2. Betsy: Betsy was a black-brown mare that the Queen used to ride in the 1960s.

3. Burmese: Burmese was presented to the monarch in 1969 by The Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

4. Doublet: Bred as a polo pony, Doublet was the horse with which Princess Anne won the European Eventing Championships at Burghley in 1971.

5. Sanction: Sanction was a brown riding horse and a firm favourite for the Queen for several years.

6. Balmoral Jingle: A huge success in the show ring, the Highland pony eventually went on to become a broodmare at the Balmoral Stud.

7. Balmoral Curlew: Balmoral Curlew was another favourite of the Highland ponies who was also a key show ring performer and became a broodmare.