R-day Highlights: From aircraft to Ram Lalla idol, take a look at mesmerising tableaus
On the 75th Republic Day, different Tableau’s from different states and Union Territories were displayed at the Kartavya Path. The Tableaus were displayed to showcase women empowerment from women’s roles in socio-economic activities to the contribution of women scientists.