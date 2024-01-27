Top Trending Videos

  R-day Highlights: From aircraft to Ram Lalla idol, take a look at mesmerising tableaus



On the 75th Republic Day, different Tableau's from different states and Union Territories were displayed at the Kartavya Path. The ...

Updated: January 27, 2024 12:44 AM IST

By Video Desk

On the 75th Republic Day, different Tableau’s from different states and Union Territories were displayed at the Kartavya Path. The Tableaus were displayed to showcase women empowerment from women’s roles in socio-economic activities to the contribution of women scientists.

