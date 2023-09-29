Home

Radio Exhibition inspired by Mann Ki Baat organised in Gujarat

Inspired by the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a unique radio exhibition has been organized by Teerthdham-Preranatirth located in ...

Inspired by the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a unique radio exhibition has been organized by Teerthdham-Preranatirth located in Pirana village of Ahmedabad district. An attempt has been made to show all the episodes of PM Modi’s ‘Man ki Baat’ through a radio exhibition. In this exhibition, antique radios from India and abroad have been kept and along with the radio, a poster has also been kept which tells about the topics from PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program and what message he has given through this program. Regarding this event, Harshad Patel said that he is very impressed by the work of PM Modi, and whenever PM Modi speaks he does that from his heart and that he gets to learn something new through his interaction with people from different sections of the society.

