By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Raghav Chadha slams BJP over mass suspension of MPs
AAP MP Raghav Chadha on December 19 lashed out at BJP government over the mass suspension of MPs in both ...
AAP MP Raghav Chadha on December 19 lashed out at BJP government over the mass suspension of MPs in both Houses and alleged that democracy has been suspended.