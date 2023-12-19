Top Trending Videos

Raghav Chadha slams BJP over mass suspension of MPs

AAP MP Raghav Chadha on December 19 lashed out at BJP government over the mass suspension of MPs in both ...

Updated: December 19, 2023 7:09 PM IST

By Video Desk

AAP MP Raghav Chadha on December 19 lashed out at BJP government over the mass suspension of MPs in both Houses and alleged that democracy has been suspended.

