In an exclusive interview, Raghav Juyal talks about his character in Abhay 2. He says it's a very challenging character that he is going to play, because he is breaking his image of a funny guy and stepping into something which he has never done before, once he recovers from the injury he will start shooting for Abhay 2. Talking about his journey from being a dancer to a host and now acting. Abhay 2 also features Kunal Khemmu.

Raghav Juyal has injured his legs, while playing football and is right now recovering from the injury and will resume shooting soon. Talking about lockdown he said lockdown has thought him to acceptance, that whatever is happening around we have to accept and move forward. And he spent most of his time bonding with family, playing cricket with his father. Watch the full interview here: