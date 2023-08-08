Home

Rahul Gandhi Back In Lok Sabha, Attends Crucial Session On No-Confidence Motion Against Modi Govt

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached the Parliament on August 08. He attended a no-confidence motion debate against Modi-led NDA Govt. Rahul Gandhi’s membership was restored after SC stayed his conviction in the ‘Modi’ surname remark case.

New Delhi, August 08: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached the Parliament on August 08. He attended a no-confidence motion debate against Modi-led NDA Govt. Rahul Gandhi’s membership was restored after SC stayed his conviction in the ‘Modi’ surname remark case. According to sources, 12 hours have been allotted for the debate on the no-confidence motion. The no-confidence motion was moved by the opposition parties of I.N.D.I.A bloc which was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker. PM Narendra Modi is expected to give a reply on August 10 to the debate on the no-confidence motion.

