Rahul Gandhi compares PM Modi, Adani with pickpockets in Rajasthan

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on November 22 compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi and businessman Gautam Adani with pickpocket. “The pickpocket never comes alone, there are three people. One comes from the front, one from the back and one from the distance… Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s job is to divert your attention. He comes on TV from the front and distracts the public by raising topics of Hindu-Muslim, demonetization, and GST. Meanwhile, Adani comes from behind and takes the money,” said Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur.