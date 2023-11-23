By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Rahul Gandhi compares PM Modi, Adani with pickpockets in Rajasthan
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on November 22 compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi and businessman Gautam Adani with pickpocket. “The pickpocket ...
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on November 22 compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi and businessman Gautam Adani with pickpocket. “The pickpocket never comes alone, there are three people. One comes from the front, one from the back and one from the distance… Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s job is to divert your attention. He comes on TV from the front and distracts the public by raising topics of Hindu-Muslim, demonetization, and GST. Meanwhile, Adani comes from behind and takes the money,” said Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur.