Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case: Congress Leader Back As MP As Supreme Court Pauses Conviction – Watch Video

While granting relief to Rahul Gandhi, Supreme Court said that ramifications of the trial court’s order are wide. However, SC said, Rahul Gandhi’s utterances are not in good taste and is expected to exercise caution while making public speeches.

Published: August 4, 2023 4:54 PM IST

By Video Desk

Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case: SC stays conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in criminal defamation case over ‘Modi surname’ remark. While granting relief to Rahul Gandhi, Supreme Court said that ramifications of the trial court’s order are wide. However, SC said, Rahul Gandhi’s utterances are not in good taste and is expected to exercise caution while making public speeches. Earlier, Surat Court convicted Congress leader in defamation case for his ‘Modi surname’ remark. Surat District Court sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years of imprisonment in a criminal defamation case. Watch video.

