Home

Video Gallery

Rahul Gandhi fixes bike and meet traders in Delhi’s Karol Bagh – Watch Video

Rahul Gandhi fixes bike and meet traders in Delhi’s Karol Bagh – Watch Video

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday met motorcycle mechanics in Delhi's Karol Bagh.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday met motorcycle mechanics in Delhi’s Karol Bagh. He also visited a bike-repairing workshop and lent a hand in fixing a bike there.