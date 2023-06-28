Top Trending Videos

Rahul Gandhi fixes bike and meet traders in Delhi’s Karol Bagh – Watch Video

Published: June 28, 2023 11:51 AM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday met motorcycle mechanics in Delhi’s Karol Bagh. He also visited a bike-repairing workshop and lent a hand in fixing a bike there.

