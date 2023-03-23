Home

Surat Court sentences Rahul Gandhi to 2 years in prison in defamation case, later granted bail – Watch Video

Surat District Court sentenced Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to two years of imprisonment in the criminal defamation case filed against him over his alleged ‘Modi surname’ remark on March 23. He was later granted bail by the court.