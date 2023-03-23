Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Surat Court sentences Rahul Gandhi to 2 years in prison in defamation case, later granted bail – Watch Video

Surat Court sentences Rahul Gandhi to 2 years in prison in defamation case, later granted bail – Watch Video

Surat District Court sentenced Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to two years of imprisonment in the criminal defamation case filed against him over his alleged ‘Modi surname’ remark on March 23.

Published: March 23, 2023 5:02 PM IST

By Radha Bakutra | Edited by Radha Bakutra

Surat District Court sentenced Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to two years of imprisonment in the criminal defamation case filed against him over his alleged ‘Modi surname’ remark on March 23. He was later granted bail by the court.

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 23, 2023 5:02 PM IST