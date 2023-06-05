Home

“They look back and pass the blame…” Rahul Gandhi takes jibe at BJP on Odisha train accident – Watch Video

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe on BJP over Odisha train accident while addressing the Indian diaspora in New York on June 5.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe on BJP over Odisha train accident while addressing the Indian diaspora in New York on June 5. He said that if they (BJP) are asked about how the Odisha Train Accident happened, they will talk about what Congress did 50 years ago. He said, “You ask them (BJP) anything, they will look back and pass the blame. Ask them how the Train Accident (Odisha) happened, they will talk about what Congress did 50 years ago.”

