Home

Video Gallery

Rahul Gandhi Opens Day-2 Of No-Confidence Motion Debate, “Just Relax, Not Going To Speak On Adani” | WATCH

Rahul Gandhi Opens Day-2 Of No-Confidence Motion Debate, “Just Relax, Not Going To Speak On Adani” | WATCH

Rahul Gandhi kicked off the debate on the no-confidence motion on Day 2 of the discussion. He said that BJP need to panic and they can relax as he was not going to speak on Adani.

Rahul Gandhi news: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on August 09 spoke in the Lok Sabha. He kicked off the debate on the no-confidence motion on Day 2 of the discussion. He said that BJP need to panic and they can relax as he was not going to speak on Adani.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.