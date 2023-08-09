Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Rahul Gandhi Opens Day-2 Of No-Confidence Motion Debate, “Just Relax, Not Going To Speak On Adani” | WATCH
Rahul Gandhi news: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on August 09 spoke in the Lok Sabha. He kicked off the debate on the no-confidence motion on Day 2 of the discussion. He said that BJP need to panic and they can relax as he was not going to speak on Adani.
