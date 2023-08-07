Rahul Gandhi: Returns As MP In Parliament After Lok Sabha Secretariat Restores His Membership

Home

Rahul Gandhi: After a gap of 5 months, Rahul Gandhi returned to the Parliament on August 07. Congress leader arrived in the Parliament after Lok Sabha Secretariat restored his membership. I.N.D.I.A. alliance leaders raised slogans in favour of Rahul Gandhi upon his arrival. The Congress leader, who was disqualified from the Lower House in March 2023, was reinstated as Wayanad MP. The decision came after Supreme Court on August 4 stayed his conviction in the ‘Modi’ surname remark case. Also, Rahul Gandhi removed ‘Dis’qualified MP’ from his Twitter bio following the decision. Soon after the restoration, celebrations began outside 10 Janpath in Delhi. Leaders of ‘INDIA’ alliance also celebrated the restoration of Lok Sabha membership of Congress leader.

