Home

Video Gallery

Rahul Gandhi Serves Lunch To Vegetable Seller Rameshwar | Watch Video

Rahul Gandhi Serves Lunch To Vegetable Seller Rameshwar | Watch Video

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recent hosted vegetable vendor Rameshwar who had gone viral on social media, at his residence for lunch. The Wayanad MP had met Rameshwar, his wife and daughter on 14 August at his residence in New Delhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recent hosted vegetable vendor Rameshwar who had gone viral on social media, at his residence for lunch. The Wayanad MP had met Rameshwar, his wife and daughter on 14 August at his residence in New Delhi.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.