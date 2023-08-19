Top Trending Videos

Rahul Gandhi Serves Lunch To Vegetable Seller Rameshwar | Watch Video

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recent hosted vegetable vendor Rameshwar who had gone viral on social media, at his residence for lunch. The Wayanad MP had met Rameshwar, his wife and daughter on 14 August at his residence in New Delhi.

Published: August 19, 2023 11:20 AM IST

