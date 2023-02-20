Home

Rahul Gandhi, Sister Priyanka Enjoy Snow Scooter Ride In Gulmarg – Watch Video

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen riding a snowmobile with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg. A video shared by a Twitter user shows the siblings riding through a white landscape covered in thick snow in the popular tourist destination surrounded by skiers and others on snow bikes.

