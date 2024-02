Home

Rahul Gandhi visits Vedvyas Temple in Rourkela during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Odisha on February 06 after Jharkhand. Rahul Gandhi visited Vedvyas Temple in Rourkela on February 07. The Yatra was accorded with a grand welcome in Biramitrapur a small industrial town in Sundergarh district.

