Television industry’s one of the cutest couple Rahul Vaidya and ladylove Disha Parmar are all set to tie the knot on July 16. For the unversed, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have announced their wedding on Instagram followed by a video where they can be seen exchanging their engagement rings and making it official. Rahul confessed his love to Disha on the reality show Bigg Boss 14. Since then, they’ve been together through thick and thin. Watch video to know about the wedding details of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar.