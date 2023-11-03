Home

“Raid is just an excuse to harass people” Delhi Minister Raaj Anand after questioning by ED

Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand, who underwent more than 20 hours of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate, criticised the central government for the agency’s actions, asserting that the raid is merely a pretext to harass individuals.

Speaking to ANI, the minister said, “Raid is just an excuse to annoy people. They (ED) received nothing during the search. They have got orders from the above…I feel that in this country saying truth and doing politics for poor is a sin”

Recently, ED officials left the residence of Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand, after conducting their raids.