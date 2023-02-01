Home

Railway Budget 2023: FM Announces Fund Allotments Of 2.4 Lakh Crores For Railway Ministry – Watch Video

Railway budget 2023: FM announced a major push for Indian Railways with Rs 2.40 lakh crore capital outlay to boost the mammoth railway network across the country. Watch video.

Railway Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget on Wednesday i.e. 1st of February. FM announced a major push for Indian Railways with Rs 2.40 lakh crore capital outlay to boost the mammoth railway network across the country. This is the highest ever capital outlay for railways till date. Watch video.