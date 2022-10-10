Delhi rain: The continuous rain in Delhi has broken the 15-year-old record. Due to the rain, it has become difficult for people to get out of their homes. There have been major accidents in many places. An old building collapsed on Sunday due to heavy rain near Lahori Gate in the old area of ​​Delhi. Many people have been injured in this. The rescue operation is going on in this building since yesterday. So far nine injured have been rushed to the hospital and a four-year-old girl has died after being buried under the rubble. At the same time, due to heavy rains, orders have been issued to close schools in many states including Noida, Ghaziabad due to rain. See full pictures of rain from place to place in the video. Watch videoAlso Read - Covid mRNA Vaccines Increase Risk Of Cardiac Related Deaths Among Males 18-39 Years, Here's How To Take Care Of Your Heart - Watch