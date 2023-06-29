Top Trending Videos

Rain lashes parts of Chandigarh, IMD predicts light to moderate rain in Tricity

According to the India Metrological Department (IMD), light to moderate rain and thundershowers were likely over the parts of Tricity

Published: June 29, 2023 3:02 PM IST

By Video Desk

Chandigarh, June 29: Rain lashed parts of Chandigarh on June 29. People heaved a sigh of relief and enjoyed the rain. According to the India Metrological Department (IMD), light to moderate rain and thundershowers were likely over the parts of Tricity (Chandigarh, SAS Nagar (Mohali) and Panchkula) and adjoining areas.

