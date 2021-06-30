Filmmaker Raj Kaushal Passes Away: Actress Mandira Bedi lost her husband Raj Kaushal on June 30. The filmmaker passed away untimely from a sudden cardiac arrest early morning on Wednesday. His funeral took place on Wednesday afternoon at Shivaji Ground in Mumbai. After the news of Raj Kaushal’s death emerged, several industry personalities including Ronit Roy, Samir Soni and Aashish Chaudhary reached his residence for the funeral. Many photos and videos of Raj Kaushal’s last rites were shared on social media. In this video, inconsolable Mandira Bedi and family are seen performing funeral rituals of Raj Kaushal. Also Read - Fukrey Actress Richa Chadha Unveils Her Biggest Fear as an Artist | Exclusive Rapid Fire

