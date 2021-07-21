There has been a sudden turmoil in the life of Bollywood’s famous actress Shilpa Shetty. Shilpa’s husband Raj Kundra has been arrested for making obscene films and showing them on some apps. In the ongoing police investigation, it has also come to the fore that Raj Kundra is the main accused and the main conspirator. News agency ANI quoted Mumbai Police Commissioner as saying, ‘Crime Branch has arrested businessman Raj Kundra for making obscene films and showing it through some apps. The police commissioner said that he appears to be the main conspirator. We have enough evidence about this. Watch video to know about the Raj Kundra case in detail.