Businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by the police on July 19 on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. On July 27, businessman Raj Kundra’s judicial custody was extended by a magistrate court. He has now been sent to judicial custody for 14 days by the Killa court in the case. New revelations are happening every day in the Raj Kundra case. Every day this issue is making headlines for one reason or the other. As per the reports, it all started from an FIR filed by a woman after Mumbai police raided a bungalow in Madh Island and busted a live porn video filmmaking racket. If you are still not fully updated about this matter, watch the video to get deeper insights.