RR vs DC IPL 2021: The seventh match of VIVO Indian Premier League 2021 is set to be played on 15th April between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals at 7:30pm in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Also Read - Vijay Mallya Fixed SRH-RCB IPL 2021 Match? Fans Convinced After Virat Kohli-Led Bangalore Beat Hyderabad

Rajasthan Royals, after losing their first game, must be looking to fill the gaps in their squad. While, Delhi Capitals won it’s first game and would wish to continue the winning streak. Also Read - SRH Mystery Girl Kavya Maran's Heartbroken Pictures go Viral on Social Media After RCB Beat SRH in IPL 2021 Game

It would be interesting to see the two young captains, Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant leading their respective sides. Also Read - Virat Kohli Reprimanded For Hitting Chair After Dismissal During SRH-RCB IPL 2021 Game, Accepts Code of Conduct Breach in IPL 2021

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Head-to-Head record

RR and DC are neck and neck against each other when it comes to their previous record against each other. They have faced in 22 matches so far, and both sides have won 11 games each.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Pitch Report

The pitch at Wankhede provides good help for batsmen with an extra edge to batsmen in 2nd innings due to the dew factor at night. The games at Wankhede have been high scoring ones this season.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Weather Report

The sky will be clear and there are least chances of rainfall. The average temperature will be around 30 degree Celsius with a humid climate during the course of the game.

Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals Teams

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Anuj Rawat, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings.

Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Andrew Tye/Mustafizur Rahman

Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, R Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan