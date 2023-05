Home

Video Gallery

Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot holds ‘Jan Sangharsh Yatra’ from Ajmer

Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot holds ‘Jan Sangharsh Yatra’ from Ajmer

Congress leader Sachin Pilot held ‘Jan Sangharsh Yatra’ from Ajmer on May 11. He held ‘Jan Sangharsh Yatra’ against the alleged corruption and paper leak in Rajasthan.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot held ‘Jan Sangharsh Yatra’ from Ajmer on May 11. He held ‘Jan Sangharsh Yatra’ against the alleged corruption and paper leak in Rajasthan.