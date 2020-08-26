Rajiv Thakur And Balraj Syal were one of the most happening comedy jodis in show Comedy Circus. The duo talk about their friendship, the bond they share and reveal crazy things about each other. Rajiv Thakur can be heard saying that he didn’t want Balraj Syal to be a partner in Comedy Circus. In an exclusive interview with India.com, the best friends got together and revealed many unknown things. Also Read - Bored of playing female characters: Ali Asgar

Watch their interview here. Also Read - Kapil Sharma Makes A Comeback On Twitter After Two Months, Will He Return To TV With a Show?