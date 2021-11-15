Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa marriage : Actor Rajkummar Rao got engaged to his long time girlfriend Patralekhaa on 13th of November in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh. The love birds were seen twinning in white and looked absolutely stunning. The Newton actor proposed Patralekhaa by going down on knees, video of which got viral all over the internet. The couple have dated for almost 6 years and now are all prepped to get hitched. Now, the wedding card of the duo has surfaced online which clearly shows the marriage dates and venue of the upcoming wedding ceremony. Watch this video to get all the detail on the wedding ceremony.Also Read - From Chandeliers to Lotuses: Here’s What Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa’s Green And Gold Wedding Card Looks Like