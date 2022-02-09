Rajkummar Rao upcoming movies list: Actor Rajkummar Rao has got a stunning pipeline of movies this year. His next, Badhaai Do, with Bhumi Pednekar is releasing on February 11. Directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, it’s a film that fits right in the line of films that Rajkummar is known to be doing – a social drama with all the commercial elements of entertainment. In an exclusive interview with india.com, Rajkummar talked about his next movies that are all set to release this year.Also Read - From Vicky Kaushal to Ranveer Singh: Take Cues on How to Look Dapper From Our Leading Men to Ace Your Winter Wardrobe

The actor has teamed up with Janhvi Kapoor for Mr and Mrs Mahi and he says he's yet to begin shooting for the film. While he doesn't want to give away a lot, he is sure that this Dharma Productions film is not just about cricket and focuses more on a relationship. Next, up his list is Anubhav Sinha's Bheed which is again a social drama and is one of those hard-hitting stories that the director is known to make. Rajkummar also confirms that he will be starting Stree 2 soon.