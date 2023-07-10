Home

Rajnath Singh Arrives In Malaysia, Indian diaspora overjoyed

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Kuala Lumpur on July 09. He began his three-day official visit to Malaysia. Rajnath Singh received a rousing welcome from Indian diaspora. “Bharat Mata ki Jai”, “Vande Mataram” chants reverberated in Kuala Lumpur. Defence Minister is visiting Malaysia to deepen the defence cooperation between the two countries.

