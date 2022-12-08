Rajnath Singh on Gujarat Election Result 2022, “BJP’s Victory in Gujarat Was Predetermined and Natural – Watch Video

BJP had full faith in the victory in Gujarat. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said during the counting of votes that BJP's victory in Gujarat was predetermined and natural. It was not a miraculous victory. Go details in the video.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is going to achieve a historic victory in the trends of the Gujarat assembly elections. According to the trends, BJP is leading in more than 150 seats. At the same time, trends of 20 seats are coming in favour of the Congress party. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has given credit for this to Prime Minister Modi, he said that the Prime Minister is a symbol of pride in Gujarat. The Defence Minister has also told that Gujarat’s victory is not a miracle, but it is a victory of faith. Watch the video to know more detail on this news.