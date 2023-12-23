Home

Rajouri Encounter: CRPF deployed in the Bafliaz area

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was deployed in the Bafliaz area of Rajouri on the morning of December 23. A massive search operation to track terrorists has been continued following the killing of four army soldiers by terrorists on December 21 in Dera ki Gali of Rajouri sector. The terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles carrying troops from the Bafliaz area in Thanamandi of Rajouri.

