Rajouri encounter update | Clash between security forces, terrorists still underway in Dharmsal

An encounter is underway between terrorists and security forces in the Bajimaal area of Dharmsal in the Rajouri district on Nov 23. Four Army personnel including two officers & and two jawans have lost their lives in an ongoing encounter. According to officials, the exchange of fire broke out between terrorists and a joint team comprising of Army and J&K Police. 16 Corps Commander and Rashtriya Rifles Romeo Force commander are monitoring the operations closely. Meanwhile, security forces are hunting for terrorists to neutralize them. Security personnel are also taking the help of drones to track down terrorists.