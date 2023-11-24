Home

Rajouri encounter: Wreath-laying ceremony of four army personnel underway in Jammu

Mortal remains of four army personnel, who lost their lives during the Rajouri encounter, were brought to Jammu on November 24. The wreath-laying ceremony of the bravehearts were underway in Jammu. The wreath-laying ceremony of Havildar Abdul Majid, a resident of Poonch, will be held in Poonch. Earlier, the encounter broke out between terrorists and a joint team of Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Bajimaal area of Dharamsala on November 22. While the forces suffered five casualties on its side, two terrorists, including a top LeT commander and sniper, identified as Quari, were neutralised on November 23.