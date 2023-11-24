Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Rajouri encounter: Wreath-laying ceremony of four army personnel underway in Jammu

Rajouri encounter: Wreath-laying ceremony of four army personnel underway in Jammu

Mortal remains of four army personnel, who lost their lives during the Rajouri encounter, were brought to Jammu on November ...

Updated: November 24, 2023 1:01 PM IST

By Video Desk

Mortal remains of four army personnel, who lost their lives during the Rajouri encounter, were brought to Jammu on November 24. The wreath-laying ceremony of the bravehearts were underway in Jammu. The wreath-laying ceremony of Havildar Abdul Majid, a resident of Poonch, will be held in Poonch. Earlier, the encounter broke out between terrorists and a joint team of Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Bajimaal area of Dharamsala on November 22. While the forces suffered five casualties on its side, two terrorists, including a top LeT commander and sniper, identified as Quari, were neutralised on November 23.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.