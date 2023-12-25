By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Rajouri Terror Attack: Indian Army ready to Eliminate Terrorist
Security was beefed up in parts of Jammu and Kashmir amid anti-terror operations. Security personnel deployed in the Bafliaz area ...
Security was beefed up in parts of Jammu and Kashmir amid anti-terror operations. Security personnel deployed in the Bafliaz area of Poonch district after the terror attack. The search operation is underway to nab terrorists in the forest area of Dera ki Gali in Rajouri. Indian Army’s Sniffer dogs deployed in the forest area to sniff terrorists’ activities. Army Chief, Gen Manoj Pande will also visit Jammu on Dec 25 to review the situation.