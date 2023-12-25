Top Trending Videos

Rajouri Terror Attack: Indian Army ready to Eliminate Terrorist

Security was beefed up in parts of Jammu and Kashmir amid anti-terror operations. Security personnel deployed in the Bafliaz area ...

Updated: December 25, 2023 3:11 PM IST

By Video Desk

Security was beefed up in parts of Jammu and Kashmir amid anti-terror operations. Security personnel deployed in the Bafliaz area of Poonch district after the terror attack. The search operation is underway to nab terrorists in the forest area of Dera ki Gali in Rajouri. Indian Army’s Sniffer dogs deployed in the forest area to sniff terrorists’ activities. Army Chief, Gen Manoj Pande will also visit Jammu on Dec 25 to review the situation.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.