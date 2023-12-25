Home

Rajouri Terror Attack: Indian Army ready to Eliminate Terrorist

Security was beefed up in parts of Jammu and Kashmir amid anti-terror operations. Security personnel deployed in the Bafliaz area of Poonch district after the terror attack. The search operation is underway to nab terrorists in the forest area of Dera ki Gali in Rajouri. Indian Army’s Sniffer dogs deployed in the forest area to sniff terrorists’ activities. Army Chief, Gen Manoj Pande will also visit Jammu on Dec 25 to review the situation.

