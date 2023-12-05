Home

Video Gallery

Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi SHOT DEAD | WATCH

Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi SHOT DEAD | WATCH

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne criminals in Jaipur on ...

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne criminals in Jaipur on Tuesday. He was declared dead by doctors at the hospital where he was rushed to. One of his security guards sustained serious injuries due to which he was admitted to the ICU of a hospital while one of the assailants, identified as Naveen Singh Shekhawat, was shot dead, said the commissioner of the police, Jaipur.