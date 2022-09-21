Raju Srivastava: Raju Srivastava was born on 25 December 1963 in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He was one of the most famous comedians of Indian television industry. He used to drive an auto in Mumbai during his struggle days. He got his first break in Tezaab movie. Watch this video to know about his success story.Also Read - TV Actor Ekta Sharma Joins Call Centre, For a Living, Calls Herself A 'Warrior' | Watch Video|

Written By: Amit Kumar Also Read - Alia Bhatt to Have a 'Vegan' Baby Shower: Here's How Safe is Vegan Diet During Pregnancy And Things All Moms-to-be Should Know