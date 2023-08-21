Home

Rakhi 2023: Want To Slay Like a Bollywood Diva On Rakshabandhan? Do Try These Celeb Inspired Outfits – Watch Video

The festival of love, Rakhi is round the corner. If you want to slay like a Bollywood diva on Rakshabandhan, then do try these celeb inspired outfits for the auspicious occasion. Watch video

Rakhi 2023: Rakshabandhana is round the corner. This special celebration calls for a special dressing! On this auspicious day, nothing gets more exciting than marking the traditional festivities by getting the ethnic way. And it’s the perfect time to do it in a Bollywood style. So, we have listed some easy-to-replicate ethnic outfit ideas shared by B-Town beauties that you should try this Rakshabandhan too. Watch video.

