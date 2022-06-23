Rakhi Sawant viral video: The drama queen Rakhi Sawant along with her boyfriend were spotted at Mumbai Airport. The acress looked stylish in her casuals. On the other hand, Adil looked handsome in a red t-shirt and blue jeans. The also had a fun chit chat session with the paparazzi. “Dubai Jane ke baad mere millions me followers ho gaye” she said to the papsWhen paps asked how then the actress said, ‘Jabse meri age se chota boyfriend Adil mere life me aya tabse”. They also posed together for the paps. Watch her viral video here.Also Read - Monalisa's Sizzling Pictures On The Beach Will Leave You Speechless, The Beach Beauty Monalisa - Watch Video