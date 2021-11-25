Rakhi Sawant Controversies : Known for her bold and upfront personality, the item girl of Bollywood, Rakhi Sawant is celebrating her 43rd birthday on 25th November. Rakhi is a very well known figure from entertainment industry who keeps making headlines because of her her humor, bold statements and of course controversies. On the 43rd birthday occasion of Rakhi, we will tell you the top 5 controversies of her that shook fans as well as the entire Bollywood industry. Watch video.Also Read - Are Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Expecting? Truth On Pregnancy Comment Revealed Here ! Watch Video Also Read - Jersey Trailer Launch Event: Shahid Kapoor's Upcoming Film Jersey's Trailer Gets Released | Checkout Launch Event Video Also Read - Alia Vs Deepika: Who Will Be Sanjay Leela Bhansali's New Heroine For BAIJU BAWRA ? | Checkout Video To Find Out