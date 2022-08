Rakhi Sawant on Uorfi Javed Video Interview: Rakhi Sawant in an interview slammed internet sensation Uorfi Javed. Rakhi quoted, I have introduced Uorfi Javed to the media and said she is my ‘Cheli’. Rakhi also slammed her boyfriend Adil for not letting her wear short clothes. She also claimed that public wants to see heroines in short clothes. Rakhi further praised her also and said she does not have a godfather and works hard. Watch full sensational interview of Rakhi Sawant.Also Read - Chitrangada Singh Birthday: Actress Sets The Internet On Fire As She Looks Like A Fire Cracker In White Dress | Watch Video