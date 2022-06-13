Rakhi Sawant latest news: Controversial queen Rakhi Sawant has grabbed headlines once again. This time actress had filed a complaint against her ex husband Ritesh for hacking her social media accounts like Gmail, Facebook and Instagram. The actress reached Oshiwara Police station along with her new boyfriend. She can be heard saying that her ex husband is seeking revenge and that he is jealous of her being with Adil. She also said that he is capable of putting up her ‘gandii video’ on her Instagram. Rakhi was seen crying inconsolably outside the police station. Have a look at this video for more.Also Read - Karan Kundrra Wishes His Princess With Adorable Pics, Emotional TejRan Fans Call Him 'Best Boyfriend in The World' - See Instagram Post