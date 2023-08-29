Home

Video Gallery

Rakhi Sawant Gets Trolled For Crying While Performing Umrah, Netizens Called It ‘Nautanki’

Rakhi Sawant Gets Trolled For Crying While Performing Umrah, Netizens Called It ‘Nautanki’

Rakhi Sawant Gets Trolled For Crying While Performing Umrah, Netizens Called It 'Nautanki'

Rakhi Sawant is currently on a holy pilgrimage in Mecca, Madina wherein she is doing Umrah. Many videos of the actress from the destination have been going viral on social media. Amidst this, she also shared a video wherein she can be seen crying profusely while praying to the Almighty. Many netizens found it inappropriate and brutally trolled her. Watch video to know more

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.