Rakhi Sawant Gets Trolled For Crying While Performing Umrah, Netizens Called It ‘Nautanki’

Published: August 29, 2023 1:16 PM IST

By Video Desk

Rakhi Sawant is currently on a holy pilgrimage in Mecca, Madina wherein she is doing Umrah. Many videos of the actress from the destination have been going viral on social media. Amidst this, she also shared a video wherein she can be seen crying profusely while praying to the Almighty. Many netizens found it inappropriate and brutally trolled her. Watch video to know more

