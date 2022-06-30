Rakhi Sawant spotted: The drama queen Rakhi Sawant was spotted outside the gym, She looked beautiful in Black casual. The actress as usual is seen chatting with the paps. The actress revealed that she is in a live in relationship with Adil. She also opened up on Alia being pregnant. Rakhi opens up on her relationship with Adil and also talks about her marriage. She revealed that he does not like it when Rakhi shows off her cleavage. Watch video to know what more she said.Also Read - Urfi Javed Becomes The Most Searched Asian Celebrity, Beats Kanagana Ranaut And Kiara Advani