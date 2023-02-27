Home

Rakhi Sawant Set To Launch Acting Academy In Dubai, Urfi Javed Gives Money To a Beggar As She Steps Out in Another Weird Outfit

Actor Rakhi Sawant was spotted at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Sunday, to catch a flight the Dubai. When asked by paparazzi the purpose of her visit to Dubai, Ms Sawant revealed that she is opening an acting academy there. She added that the academy will help all the aspirants who have a dream of joining the showbiz industry. On the other hand, Urfi Javed once again stepped out in the city donning a weird outfit. This time she was seen in weird top that she wore with a pair of shorts.