Rakshabandhan 2022: As Raksha Bandhan is round the corners, its the perfect time to show some love strengthen your bond with your siblings while also doing a little bit for this world. So, This year say no to Chinese and other disposable Rakhis with the eco friendly seed Rakhis. Instead of using a disposable Rakhi, use 'eco-friendly' and celebrate the festival more sustainably. eco-friendly seed Rakhi is usually hand-made with organic cotton and colored with natural dyes. Also, it has got seeds that can be disposed into a pot eventually blossoming into a new life. So, for that we have mentioned a few hand made sustainable Rakhis that you can go for this Raksha Bandhan. Watch video.